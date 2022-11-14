<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/v6RsdNzcJRo?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Dr. Tamar Perlman teaches us practical and effective strategies to parent our teenagers. This is where Torah meets psychology. In order to develop a relationship with our teens, where they will talk to us and open up to us, we need to be curious about them–we need to deeply listen to what they are telling us. When we speak with our teens, we need to to respect who they are as individuals; they are not us, they are their own person. Respect leads to impact. If we want them to listen to us, we need to begin by respecting them. Once we develop a relationship with us, our words and advice will have a deeper impact on them, and we will be able to better guide them. They want to see that they really matter to you. This interview has so many more nuggets of wisdom, and the ones mentioned above are explained more deeply in the interview. If you have teens, you need to watch this interview!