<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/F1TMaCRyp10?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Whether you are a Jew living in Israel, Los Angeles, New York, or Mexico City, we are all part of one national collective soul. We are one family; one nation; one people. We are connected on an intrinsic, cellular level.

Miriam Tawil, founder and director of Midreshet Eshel, a Sephardic seminary in Eretz Israel, shares with us about the connection between Israeli Jews and Jews who live outside of Israel (diaspora Jews.) She reminds us that Jews are actually supposed to live in Israel. We were exiled from the Holy Land as a punishment, but the ultimate goal is for all Jews, from everywhere in the world, to come together to live in Israel. For those Jews who are thinking about making aliyah, Miriam encourages them to know their Why. Why do you want to come to Israel? Knowing your why gets you through the How.

Advertisement





Miriam says that there is something very special that binds together each and every Jew, no matter where they live. She also shares stories of Jews from various backgrounds (Ashkenazi, Sephardic, liberal, conservative, etc.) who come together to help each other. Jews give to other Jews, even if they don’t know each other. There is something in the DNA of the Jewish people that enables them to be one big family.

Contact: [email protected]

Share this article on WhatsApp: