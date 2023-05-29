<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/S1lrKyY-epk?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Raquel Kirszenbaum helps us redefine our definition of happiness. It’s NOT comfort=pleasure=happiness; it’s happiness=acceptance. It’s through acceptance of our challenges that we grow. Raquel emphasizes that we are sometimes upset because G-d doesn’t give us what we want. In that instance, we are saying to G-d: “If I were G-d, I would do things differently. He should do what I think is right.” However, this is not the case, and that type of thinking doesn’t bring us happiness. We must strengthen our emuna to understand that G-d doesn’t always give us what we want, but he does always give us what we need. It is really He who knows better than us what we really and truly need because He is the one who sees the big picture. We need to fully trust G-d.

