<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jf2RM801mNo?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Tzirel Liba Greenberg is a singer and composer who has written over 100 original songs! (She plays one of her songs on a guitar, and sings toward the end of the interview–kol isha alert!)

Tzirel Liba also started The Shabbos Queen Project podcast, which can be heard on SoundCloud. Her friendly, easy approach, performing talent and inspirational messages make The Shabbos Queen Project lessons SO powerful! She consistently captivates her audiences as she shares Emunah tools, Torah wisdom, and beautiful music to help guide Jewish women through the ups and downs in life.

Advertisement





Tzirel Liba speaks beautifully about the deeper meaning of shabbos. She says that shabbat is the source of all blessings. Our yearning for a connection with Hashem brings abundance upon us. We have the potential to create miracles by bringing Hashem into our lives through the things that we do, especially the things we do to prepare for shabbat. We need to be mindful each day to do something to prepare for shabbos, whether it’s buying food or shabbos candles, making our shabbos menu, inviting guests, cleaning our house, cooking, and many other things that we can do each day to mindfully bring us into the realm of shabbos, and of course, closer to Hashem.

Tzirel Liba speaks about shabbos candles being a woman’s most powerful weapon. When we light shabbat candles 10 minutes before the candle lighting time on the Jewish calendar, we open up the gates of blessings to fall upon us. We do this through the prayers that we say right after we light the candles. We show Hashem that we are so excited about shabbat that we want to take it on early by lighting the shabbat candles early. Then, we pour our hearts out to Hashem and ask him for anything and everything we need.

Tzirel Liba also speaks about the holiness of kiddish and challah. In addition, she speaks about the importance of gratitude in order to help us get into the mind frame of connecting to Hashem.

Tzirel Liba and her husband will be going on tour of the United States, speaking about shabbat and its magic. This tour is called A Peak Behind The Vail.

If you would like to reach Tzirel Liba, please email her at theshabbosqueenproject@gmail. com or email me at [email protected]

Share this article on WhatsApp: