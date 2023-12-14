<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ni79-CHftg0?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Batya Burd-Oved talks about the experience of witnessing her husband drown, and about the way she used Emunah (faith in Hashem) to overcome her grief and deal with her loss. It’s the powerful story of how a 39-year-old widow with several children turns her grief into closeness with G-d.

Through this experience, Rebbetzin Batya learned that everything good and painful is for us to come closer to G-d. It’s our own choice to turn toward Him. We are all souls in evolution. Stop fighting what is in your reality and accept it so that you can grow.

Rebbetzin Batya runs an organization called Western Wall Prayers that allows people from all over the world to access the transformative ritual of having a Torah scholar pray for them at the Western Wall for 40 days. To learn more, please visit www.westernwallprayers.org