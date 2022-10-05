<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AQM9nj2vOdo?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Brynie Stiefel of Chabad of Voronezh, Russia, talks about the real meaning behind the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, the holiday of atonement for our mistakes. On Yom Kippur, we focus on our soul, not our body. Rebbetzin Brynie also discusses forgiveness of ourselves and others.

She delves into the 4-step process of teshuva, returning our soul to its original state of holiness and purity:

1. Confession–say out loud what you did wrong

2. Feel sincere and true regret about what you did wrong

3. Commit to not making that same mistake again–action step

4. Give extra tzedakah (charity) to atone for the mistake

Rebbetzin Brynie also talks about the connection between Yom Kippur and Purim, highlighting that our goal in this world is to take the physical and elevate it to the spiritual.