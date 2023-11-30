<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aCdzCoNj_HA?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Evonne Marzouk is the author of the Jewish novel The Prophetess. She was also the founder and former Executive Director of a Jewish environmental organization called Canfei Nesharim, and is currently a board member of its successor organization, GrowTorah. She worked with rabbis, scientists, educators and community leaders to create and distribute Torah teachings on the environment. Evonne has worked at the United States Environmental Protection Agency for over 20 years. Evonne also created Heroine’s Journal: A Jewish Mystical Journey of Growing into Your Gifts, to empower Jewish women to live their greatest dreams.

Evonne speaks in detail about the process of forgiving someone who has hurt you.

Step 1: be willing to fully feel the pain that the person caused you

Step 2: be willing to acknowledge that you don’t know every detail in the situation (you don’t know what that person was thinking at the time they hurt you, what you may have needed to learn from being hurt, etc.)

Step 3: make space in your heart (feel compassion) for the imperfect person who hurt you in order to forgive them with your whole heart

When you are trying to forgive someone, it is helpful to process your feelings. One way to do that is to write down your feelings in a journal or notebook. Writing takes the feelings out of your head and body, and puts them on paper.

It is also very important to understand that no one is perfect and that we need to have compassion for the other person’s imperfections and humanity.

Ultimately, forgiveness is a choice.

