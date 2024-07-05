Rebbetzin Channy Lapine is the co-director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Missouri University and Mid-Missouri. She talks about the basics of keeping a kosher home, as well as the foods that we can and cannot eat. She also explains the fundamentals of Cholov Yisrael kosher dairy, as well as Glatt kosher meat. Rebbetzin Channy answers a listener’s question about why it’s not permissible to eat chicken parmesan (but a veggie cheeseburger or a Beyond Burger cheeseburger is totally find to eat.)

Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

