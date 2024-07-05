<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MXH25TcGhxo?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Channy Lapine is the co-director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Missouri University and Mid-Missouri. She talks about the basics of keeping a kosher home, as well as the foods that we can and cannot eat. She also explains the fundamentals of Cholov Yisrael kosher dairy, as well as Glatt kosher meat. Rebbetzin Channy answers a listener’s question about why it’s not permissible to eat chicken parmesan (but a veggie cheeseburger or a Beyond Burger cheeseburger is totally find to eat.)

Contact: [email protected]

