Chocolate bars under the three-year-old snack brand Feastables, founded by YouTube star MrBeast, are now certified kosher by the Orthodox Union.

Jimmy Donaldson, 26, who goes by MrBeast, boasts the most-subscribed channel on YouTube, with 375 million followers as of March 2025.

The Orthodox Union certification of the bars as kosher and dairy began in February stateside. The company expects to roll out kosher bars in Canada and Mexico this spring and in Europe and Australia in the fall.

“As the fastest-growing global chocolate brand, we want to ensure our products are enjoyed by as many people as possible around the world,” stated Alexandre Zigliara, CEO of Feastables.

“That’s why we’re working hard to make sure our chocolate products meet a wide variety of religious, cultural and dietary standards,” Zigliara added. “Being kosher certified by the Orthodox Union, the most recognized kosher certification agency in the world, also means our consumers can be assured the highest quality of kosher certification is in place.”

Rabbi Moshe Elefant, chief operating officer of the New York-based kosher certifier, stated that “parents and kids alike are thrilled that they can now enjoy Feastables.”

“Our communities are thrilled that they can now be part of this cultural phenomenon,” Elefant added.

Per the OU website, its kosher certification has, at times, been a fixture on some 70% of kosher food products globally.

Feastables sold about $250 million worth of candy in 2024 with some $20 million in profit, per Bloomberg reporting. (It added that MrBeast’s media entities lost some $80 million in that stretch with about the same amount in sales.)

Last October, several hacked electronic billboards in Chicago displayed antisemitic messages attributed falsely to MrBeast’s company.

