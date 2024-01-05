The power of a Jewish woman to create a Jewish home by setting a certain tone of love, warmth and nurturing, is underestimated. Rebbetzin Gitty Blotner explains that as Jewish women, we make our husbands feel like kings, and our husbands, in turn, treat us like queens. We have the power of bina to read in between the lines of what is left unsaid in order to meet the real needs of our husbands and children. We inherited this spiritual DNA from our Jewish foremothers.

Contact: [email protected]

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleAlarming Surge In Antisemitism – The Jay Shapiro Show [audio]
Next articleHow Are You?
Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR