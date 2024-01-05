<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ELKfokKXqu0?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

The power of a Jewish woman to create a Jewish home by setting a certain tone of love, warmth and nurturing, is underestimated. Rebbetzin Gitty Blotner explains that as Jewish women, we make our husbands feel like kings, and our husbands, in turn, treat us like queens. We have the power of bina to read in between the lines of what is left unsaid in order to meet the real needs of our husbands and children. We inherited this spiritual DNA from our Jewish foremothers.

Contact: [email protected]