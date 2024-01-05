Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Express Our Faith

The mizmor dedicated to Shabbat (Tehillim 92) encourages singing Hashem’s praises: “Tov l’hodot laShem u’l’zamer l’shimcha elyon.” It continues with the famous pasuk: “L’hagid ba’boker chasdecha, v’emunat’cha ba’leylot.” We should speak about Hashem’s kindness in the “boker (morning)” and His faithfulness in the “leylot (nights).”

It is interesting that the mizmor uses the term leylot to refer to nights instead of the term erev (which is the actual parallel of boker). This is because the term refers not to actual physical night but, rather, to times of darkness and difficulty. Just as we thank Hashem for His kindness during the “mornings,” when His Hand is clear, we should express our belief in His faithfulness at “night” – at times when His Hand is hidden.

Prayer is part of how we express this faith. Turning to Hashem in difficult times expresses our belief that Hashem is the One behind our suffering as well as the solution to it. This is why we juxtapose our tefillah (Shemoneh Esrei) to the berachah of geulah (redemption) – recognizing Hashem as our redeemer inspires us to direct our prayers to Him.

In addition to faith, we also need to express our belief in G-d’s goodness – that what we are experiencing is ultimately for the good.

This is how Rav Shlomo Kluger explains the pasuk we recite during Hallel: “Hodu laShem ki tov, ki l’olam chasdo – Thank Hashem because things are good; His kindness is forever.” Rav Kluger explains that the phrase “ki l’olam chasdo” includes times when Hashem’s kindness is hidden. At those times (as well), we must recognize G-d’s goodness.

This is why Rebbi Akiva emphasized the importance of responding to frustrating experiences by (actually) saying that everything Hashem does is for the good (Berachot 60b). When under duress, we need to verbalize our faith that things will turn out well.

At difficult times, we should express not only faith in G-d, but also the conviction that His decrees are for the best. This is part of what causes things to eventually work out that way.

Reflect and Improve

Difficult times should also inspire reflection and personal growth. This is why the word we use to describe life lessons – mussar – shares a root with the word yisurin (suffering). The yisurin we experience should inspire us to learn and internalize mussar lessons.

The Gemara (Berachot 5a) encourages those experiencing yisurin to “search through” their deeds to find the sin causing the suffering. Parshat Nitzavim (30:1-2) describes this process. It explains that after we experience the curses depicted by the tochacha (section of rebuke), we should return to ourselves – and then to Hashem. Suffering should inspire reflection and teshuva.

The Rambam (Ta’aniyot 1:1-3) explains that this is why we blow the chatzotzrot (trumpets) and fast at times of crisis. We stop our regular routine, pray to Hashem (with the chatzotzrot), and reflect on the message He is sending us.

The tochacha in Parshat Bechukotai (26:1-27) describes the implication of people failing to react this way. Hashem responds by intensifying their suffering.

The Torah repeatedly describes such people as following Hashem “b’keri.” The Rambam explains that the word connotes the attribution of suffering to chance, seeing it as the natural “way of the world.” This kind of response causes Hashem to “raise the volume” of the suffering until people recognize His Hand and respond accordingly.

The aforementioned Gemara continues that one who cannot find any wrongful deeds should view his suffering as yisurin shel ahava, “suffering expressive of (pure) love.”

If we have not sinned, why does Hashem cause us pain? The Ran (Derasha 10) explains that this kind of suffering aims to get us to change our life’s course. Though we may not have sinned, we are often headed in the wrong direction. Yisurin shel ahavah aim to get us to stop and consider how we are living our lives. Suffering is not always a punishment for wrongdoing; it can also be a warning sign.

Elihu made this point to Iyov. Iyov saw his suffering as unwarranted. No sin of his could justify his terrible yisurin. Elihu explained that Hashem often uses suffering to communicate with man, to get him to stop and reflect carefully upon his life (Iyov 33:19-22). Though Iyov may not have done anything wrong, he was headed in the wrong direction. His yisurin were meant to alert him to this.

A Time for Hoda’ah

In addition to expressing faith and reflecting upon our lives, suffering should also inspire us to thank Hashem. This may seem surprising, but it is how the Mishna (Berachot 54a) explains the meaning of the Torah mandate to love Hashem “b’chol me’odecha.” (Devarim 6:5) The pasuk teaches us to thank Hashem in all situations, irrespective of how “He treats us.”

What should we thank Hashem for during times of suffering?

The Alshich (7:11-16) encourages thanking Hashem for all the good we (often) take for granted. In truth, we should all (even those who are healthy, safe, and secure) constantly thank Hashem for sustaining and assisting us. We should recognize Hashem’s role in sustaining our health and protecting us.

As we often do not realize that He is helping us and (thus) do not express enough appreciation, Hashem places us in dangerous situations and vulnerable positions to remind us of His role in our lives. In such circumstances, we must remind ourselves of and express our appreciation for His constant assistance.

We can appreciate this point by recalling the story of the chassid who came home one night to an empty dinner table. He waited and waited, but his wife did not serve dinner. The next night, he returned home, and besides there being no dinner, the house was an absolute mess. When he came home on the third night, he found no dinner, a messy house, and the children unattended.

The chassid asked his Rebbe what to do. The Rebbe smiled and inquired when the chassid had last thanked his wife for serving dinner, keeping a clean home, and caring for the children. Sometimes, people appreciate things only once they are taken away. We, too, often need to be reminded to thank Hashem for the miracles He does for us “every day… all the time, evening, morning, and afternoon.”

Along these lines, the Bnei Yissaschar (Kislev 4:139) explains that one’s davening at difficult times should focus on shevach (praise), not bakasha (request). Our tefillah should reflect our responsibility to respond to suffering by showing greater appreciation of Hashem. Times of need are opportunities to focus on and express our appreciation for Hashem’s constant attendance to our needs each day and all year round.

Rabbeinu Yonah (Sha’arei Teshuva 4:12) goes further and encourages thanking Hashem for the suffering itself. As suffering teaches us important lessons and ultimately yields a positive result, we should thank Hashem for it as well. He explains this is the meaning of Yeshayahu HaNavi’s declaration that “I thank You for Your mussar, which I accept with love” (Sefer Yeshaya 12:1).

Salvation’s Source

Rabbeinu Yonah concludes that it is this thanks that ultimately brings salvation. When we show appreciation for Hashem’s kindness, He shows us more.

In addition to expressing thanks at difficult times, the Kaf HaChayim (281:8) recommends committing to recite Nishmat publicly after the difficulty is resolved. Our intention to praise Hashem merits His salvation.

Recognizing and appreciating Hashem’s kindness is a central part of our mission in life. Difficult times are meant to remind us of this, inspire us to express appreciation for Hashem’s past and current kindness, and reinforce our commitment to doing so in the future.

Jews in Eretz Yisrael and around the world face trying times. Let’s remind ourselves that Hashem is the true source of our suffering which is meant to inspire us to improve ourselves and to remind us of His benevolence that we often take for granted.

May appreciating these ideas and accomplishing these goals merit us swift and complete redemption.

*Written by Rafi Davis.