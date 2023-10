Rebbetzin Leah Shemtov, Executive Co-Director of Chabad of Stamford-Jewish Center for Life and Learning opens our eyes to the fact that challah is not just bread–it’s SO much more! Women have the power to bring out and elevate the hidden. Challah is recognition that everything we have is from Hashem. The MORE we recognize that what we have is from Hashem, the more abundance and blessings He will give to us.

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com