Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show, Tamar Yonah & Matt Zucker share:

The details and eye witness stories come out, and they aren’t pretty.

In spite of this, the Israeli Homefront rises to the occasion and seemingly is more effective than ‘the State’.

Guests include:

* Alan Silver from Alan Silver News

* Shlomo Benzaqen, eye witness on the streets of Jerusalem

* Jenni on the homefront – delivering aid and items to our soldiers

* Motti Yitzchak from www.MrAshkelon.com talks about life under rocket fire in Ashkelon