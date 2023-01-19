Rebbetzin Sara Yoheved Rigler is the author of several books, including her latest I’ve Been Here Before: When Souls of the Holocaust Return. This riveting books talks about souls coming back into this world in order to do a tikkun. Rebbetzin Sara Yoheved specifically addresses the return of souls who were alive during the time of the Holocaust. She shares true stories from her book about people, alive today, who are reincarnations of souls who went through hardships during the Holocaust. The stories are gripping and fascinating. I’ve Been Here Before: When Souls of the Holocaust Return can be purchased at https://menuchapublishers.com/gsp48ppqd6

Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

