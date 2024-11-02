Photo Credit: CCTV

An IDF special forces unit captured a senior Hezbollah naval officer in northern Lebanon on Thursday night/Friday morning, near the coastal city of Batroun.

מחבל בכיר במערך הימי של חיזבאללה נחטף אמש מצפון לבנון בפעולת קומדנו של שייטת 13 pic.twitter.com/OMfJ96Tg4C — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 2, 2024

Advertisement





Foreign reports detail that a team of approximately 25 IDF commandos navigated to the coastal area before swiftly entering the building where the Hezbollah operative was asleep. The unit secured the target and successfully extracted him by speedboat, returning to Israeli waters without incident.

The IDF subsequently confirmed that the operation was carried out by Shayetet 13 – Israel’s Navy Seals.

The captured individual was named as Imad Amhaz. According to Al Hadath, he is an officer in the Lebanese navy. While Lebanon’s Transportation Minister, Ali Hamie claimed that Amhaz is a civilian sea captain. Amhaz had rented an aprtment in the building around a month ago.

There are Arab reports that UNIFIL helped with coordinating the operation, while the UNIFIL office denies it completely.

Ahmaz was taken to Unit 504 to be questioned about Hezbollah’s naval operations.

Part of the raid was captured on CCTV cameras.

שכל ישראלי יסתכל טוב טוב על הסרטון הזה ויבין איזה קומנדו מטורף יש לנו, איזה לוחמים אדירים יש לנו!

לשלוף מחבל חיזבאללה 140 ק"מ מהגבול זה מעביר מסר חד וברור, אף מחבל לא בטוח והיד של צה"ל ארוכה, ארוכה מאוד!

העולם הערבי רואה בזה השפלה גדולה לחיזבאללה ועוצמה אדירה לישראל!

ככה מרתיעים!… pic.twitter.com/GM5WmHFOZr — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) November 2, 2024

The daring raid, with IDF troops freely entering and operating in northern Lebanon, some 85 miles from the border with Israel, has shocked the Lebanese.

Share this article on WhatsApp: