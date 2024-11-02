Photo Credit: CCTV
Shayetet-13 commandoes operating in Lebanon. Nov. 1, 2024.

An IDF special forces unit captured a senior Hezbollah naval officer in northern Lebanon on Thursday night/Friday morning, near the coastal city of Batroun.

Foreign reports detail that a team of approximately 25 IDF commandos navigated to the coastal area before swiftly entering the building where the Hezbollah operative was asleep. The unit secured the target and successfully extracted him by speedboat, returning to Israeli waters without incident.

The IDF subsequently confirmed that the operation was carried out by Shayetet 13 – Israel’s Navy Seals.

The captured individual was named as Imad Amhaz. According to Al Hadath, he is an officer in the Lebanese navy. While Lebanon’s Transportation Minister, Ali Hamie claimed that Amhaz is a civilian sea captain. Amhaz had rented an aprtment in the building around a month ago.

There are Arab reports that UNIFIL helped with coordinating the operation, while the UNIFIL office denies it completely.

Ahmaz was taken to Unit 504 to be questioned about Hezbollah’s naval operations.

Part of the raid was captured on CCTV cameras.

The daring raid, with IDF troops freely entering and operating in northern Lebanon, some 85 miles from the border with Israel, has shocked the Lebanese.

