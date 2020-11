Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

The battle over the birthright continues! First Malkah Fleisher joins Yishai to see if the Abraham Accords are on the right path – or is the dreaded Two State Solution regaining traction? Then, Rav Mike Feuer joins Rabbi Yishai for ringside seats in the epic fight between Jacob and Esav for the blessing in the Torah portion of Toldot. Finally, Yishai appears on an NPR-style show to defend Jewish settlements. Plus: a cameo by Leah Fleisher!

