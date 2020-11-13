In this episode Rav Nachman Kahana speaks about the connection between this week’s Parsha of Chaye Sarah, this results of the US election and his brother HY”D.
Advertisement
For more visit: itstimetoleave.com
Advertisement
In this episode Rav Nachman Kahana speaks about the connection between this week’s Parsha of Chaye Sarah, this results of the US election and his brother HY”D.
For more visit: itstimetoleave.com
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/bring-them-home-with-josh-wander/the-parasha-and-the-us-elections/2020/11/13/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: