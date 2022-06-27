Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

If you open an account with Profile Investment Services, Ltd. how does it work and who holds your money?

It takes a team to manage your investments and getting to know the different players and the positions they play is important. Listen to this podcast to learn exactly who does what, and how your investment account works.

For Profile clients, no matter what their concern, my wonderful team and I are the first point of contact for any investment-related concern. Learn how we work with Portfolio Resources Group, Pershing, Envestnet, Corestone checking, Visa cards, SIPC and FINRA in order to give you the most appropriate investments, top-notch money managers, quick access to your funds, transparency and regulatory oversight, and most important of all, trustworthy and personal attention.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
