If you open an account with Profile Investment Services, Ltd. how does it work and who holds your money?

It takes a team to manage your investments and getting to know the different players and the positions they play is important. Listen to this podcast to learn exactly who does what, and how your investment account works.

For Profile clients, no matter what their concern, my wonderful team and I are the first point of contact for any investment-related concern. Learn how we work with Portfolio Resources Group, Pershing, Envestnet, Corestone checking, Visa cards, SIPC and FINRA in order to give you the most appropriate investments, top-notch money managers, quick access to your funds, transparency and regulatory oversight, and most important of all, trustworthy and personal attention.

