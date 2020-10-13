Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Bobbi Rebell, author of How to be a Financial Grownup: Proven Advice from High Achievers on How to Live Your Dreams and Have Financial Freedom discusses how to be a financial grownup. Bobbi uses her journalist background to offer a how-to guide for responsible money habits. Although the book was originally intended for the millennial generation, Bobbi soon discovered that people of all ages need practical money advice.

Bobbi suggests automation as a tool for making sure you have the necessary discipline to maintain financial responsibility. She and Doug talk about David Bach and support financial automation as a tool to reach financial goals.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
