Doug Goldstein

Periods of high inflation are tricky for investors because people don’t know how much their dollars will be worth in the future.

Today, Doug talks about the two main myths about how to invest when inflation is high:

1. Buying gold – Some people believe that the price of gold goes up during periods of high inflation. But that’s not always true.
2. Buying real estate – Some people think that in times of high inflation it is a good idea to invest in real estate. Doug explains why it is important to be careful that you aren’t buying into a bubble which is reminiscent of the 2008 crash.

Have you considered that being invested in the stock market could be a hedge against inflation? Equities may be a good inflation-fighting strategy since being in the market when inflation is high is “riding the wave” of the money that’s being pumped into the system. But be careful!

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and resources mentioned in the show, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
