Doug Goldstein

Every investment has risk – the question is what level of risk is best for you.

Smart money decisions are based on your personal tolerance for risk, and having a conservative view on investing is not necessarily a bad thing. Sometimes it may be wise to increase your portfolio risk in order to make more money, but more frequently than not, Doug advises clients against needlessly increasing risk in their portfolios.

Doug encourages investors to be sure they are comfortable with their investment decisions.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
