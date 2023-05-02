Photo Credit: courtesy

Investing is more than just throwing money in the stock market. If everyone’s goal was to grow their portfolio, then shouldn’t everyone do the same thing?

In this week’s show, Doug and his son Efraim, go through the 6-step checklist that every investor needs to use. Listen to understand why it’s so important to have a goals that match your values and beliefs before you put money in the market.

The 6-Step Checklist to Investing

Set goals for you and your family

Get the facts about all your holdings and where you are saving money and paying money

Identify upcoming potential financial opportunities and challenges, in order to prepare accordingly

Create an actual investment plan that is suitable to your tolerance risk level

Action! Implement your financial plan

Review and follow up on a regular basis. Some numbers need to be looked at monthly, quarterly, and annually

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen.