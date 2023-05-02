Photo Credit: Rana Garshi-Halevy/TPS

Magen David Adom reports that at 07:49 Israel time, a report was received about a shooting at a vehicle near Avnei Hefetz on the western side of Samaria not far from Netanya. TPS has since learned that several vehicles were fired upon. The attacks happened at the Shufa junction.

MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment and sent one wounded person to Laniado hospital in Netanya. The individual was described as a 39-year-old man who was said to be in mild condition fully conscious with injuries from broken glass. The glass apparently came from the windows of a car that shattered from bullets.

הפגיעות ברכב בפיגוע הירי סמוך לישוב אבני חפץ ב-שומרון pic.twitter.com/r50mP6XMll — בז news (@1717Bazz) May 2, 2023

The IDF is searching for the terrorist.