Khader Adnan, a senior official in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization died after an 86-day hunger strike he held in protest of his arrest. He died in his prison cell. he refused to undergo medical treatment while in prison.

The Islamic Jihad movement announced they were holding Israel responsible for Adnan’s death, and declared that “the crime will not go unanswered.” Following that statement, three rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza.

Hamas said his death was a “cold-blooded execution” on Hamas radio, according to a report by Abu Ali Express. While the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh stated, “The occupation, its prison services, and the Israeli justice system carried out a deliberate operation to assassinate Adnan.”

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad, Ziyad al-Nakhlah said, according to Abu Ali Express, “We have chosen the path of “Shahadah” (martyrdom), with Sheikh Khader Adnan being a prime example of this. We will continue our jihad and resistance until the occupier is removed from our land; this is our duty.”

Israeli-Arab MK Ahmad Tibi blamed Israel for his death, according to Radio 103FM, “Whomever decided to put him in a jail cell when he was hunger striking for 86 days, apparently wanted him to die. The prison authorities are responsible for his death.”

Adnan had been arrested 10 times in the past. He held the following hunger strikes:

2012 : 66 days.

2015: 52 days.

2018: 59 days.

2021: 25 days.

2023: 86 days.

The military judge from the Court of Appeals, Lt. Col. Menachem Lieberman, stated in the last hearing held for the Islamic Jihad terrorist last Thursday, “Khader Adnan is the master of his own body, and he must accept the possible consequences of his actions. A properly functioning society cannot be held hostage by a person who threatens to harm himself if his demand is not accepted.”

It appears that unlike jailed terrorist Marwan Barghouti, Adnan actually did not eat during his hunger strikes.