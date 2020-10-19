Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Most people think of networking as a good way to find a job or make other type of connections. J. Kelly Hoey, author of Build Your Dream Network: Forging Powerful Relationships in a Hyper-Connected World, shares how networking can help or hinder your financial decisions.

This is because networking is based on trust… a necessary ingredient in any financial advice you get. Kelly offers advice to listeners about how to build a trustworthy network that may open up new financial opportunities.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

