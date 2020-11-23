Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Every leadership change creates insecurity. Investors pull out and buy into markets simply because of election results. How should the political climate affect the way you design your investment portfolio?

David Rosenberg, the chief economist, and strategist at Gluskin Sheff and Associates explores why people believe political changes affect the economy and answers the burning question: When does politics actually change the market?

Listen for his advice about how to weather the current market. Don’t undermine the importance of the bond market to the economy’s health, and remember to establish the economic fundamentals of any company.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to https://goldsteinongelt.com/radio-show

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
