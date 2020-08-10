Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Doug Goldstein, CFP®, discusses with Beth Kobliner, The New York Times bestselling author of Get a Financial Life, how millennials are affected by debt and savings. What is the best way to get a college education without going into debt? Better financial education for parents and students seem to be the answer. They also discuss how starting to save early pays off exponentially.

Whose financial advice should you follow?

Doug explains why it is some important to have a basic understanding of personal finance and what you should do with your own money. Without knowing the fundamentals of finance, how can you determine who to listen to or what to do? It’s your money, so make sure it works for you.

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
