Doug Goldstein, CFP®, discusses with Beth Kobliner, The New York Times bestselling author of Get a Financial Life, how millennials are affected by debt and savings. What is the best way to get a college education without going into debt? Better financial education for parents and students seem to be the answer. They also discuss how starting to save early pays off exponentially.

Whose financial advice should you follow?

Doug explains why it is some important to have a basic understanding of personal finance and what you should do with your own money. Without knowing the fundamentals of finance, how can you determine who to listen to or what to do? It’s your money, so make sure it works for you.

