Photo Credit: Eytan Halon / Tel Aviv Press

Fresh off the successful return of Tel Aviv’s legendary drive-in theater, the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality is delighted to announce the launch of Israel’s first “sail-in” floating cinema on HaYarkon Park’s boating lake.

The coronavirus outbreak has proven particularly challenging for the cultural sector worldwide, with outdoor initiatives representing almost the sole solution for cultural events. Following Health Ministry approval for open-air drive-in events, the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality will now launch a floating cinema under the clear night sky from August 22-28, in partnership with the Tel Aviv Cinematheque.

A total of 70 socially distanced boats will be available to moviegoers, adults and children alike, seeking to enjoy a night of cinematic entertainment under the stars. Boats will be distanced two meters apart at all times opposite a large screen, ensuring a safe and fun experience, and allowing all ticket holders to float away and unwind from the daily grind for a few hours.

Tickets for eight screenings – four suitable for families and four for adults – will be available exclusively to DigiTel Resident Card holders. Details regarding ticket sales and movie times will be published later this week.

Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai said: “The coronavirus crisis poses new challenges for Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, including bringing cultural life to a halt in the city. During recent months, we have been constantly examining ways of providing assistance. The initiative to screen movies at HaYarkon Park’s boating lake is another creative way to spend the hot August days, in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.”

The launch of the “sail-in” floating cinema joins a long list of municipal initiatives launched in recent months to support cultural activity in the city, which included intimate outdoor performances in restaurants and cafes; online and open-air cultural events in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines; outdoor guided tours across the city; fitness classes on the roof of the municipality building; and musical performances on the roof of the Eretz Israel Museum.