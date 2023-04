Photo Credit: Ari Fuld

Ari Fuld’s broadcast for Yom Hashoah – May 5, 2016.

“Fools Who Want Peace But Get War”

Have people learned anything from WWII and the Holocaust?

People wanted peace with Hitler, and they got war. Today, it’s Iran and Islamic Jihadists, but the West still gives more and more hoping they will avoid conflict, but this only entices an enemy’s appetite.

Join Ari Fuld as he teaches us some forgotten history that can really make us ‘Bulletproof’!