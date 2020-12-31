Photo Credit: Pixabay

2021 will be a year that people come to terms with their lives. Also, Israel will transform itself into the state it was meant to be, the Holyland. Orly also wishes a happy new year. she also interviews Yoni Ben Menachem about the Corona-virus vaccine and Israels handling of the current situation.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleUS Says It’s Ready to Prosecute Daniel Pearl Murder Suspect
Next articleBoats, Ships, And Nautical Rhapsody
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...