2021 will be a year that people come to terms with their lives. Also, Israel will transform itself into the state it was meant to be, the Holyland. Orly also wishes a happy new year. she also interviews Yoni Ben Menachem about the Corona-virus vaccine and Israels handling of the current situation.
We use cookies and other technologies to recognize your visits and preferences, as well as to measure and analyze campaigns and traffic. To learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, view our Privacy Policy. By clicking "I Accept" or by using our site, you consent to the use of cookies.OkPrivacy policy