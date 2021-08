Photo Credit: Pixabay

It’s Elul. Are you ready for the YOU-turn of teshuva? Join my conversation with Rabbi Dr. Shimshon Meir Frankel about his method (and book) The Wisdon of Getting Unstuck. Plus is teshuva all about anxiety and guilt or joy and authenticity? Find out more in the last segment and at my upcoming YOU-TURN Retreat at www.loveyour.biz/elulretreat