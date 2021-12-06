Photo Credit: Pixabay

As Israel is rolling out reforms to undermine the Jewish character of the state each and every Jew can and should do something about it. Plus, a heartwarming story of one person’s small gift that changed an entire life trajectory.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleThe Menorah Within – Pull Up a Chair [audio]
Next articleFinding a Home in Israel – No Hebrew Needed – Returning Home [audio]
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...