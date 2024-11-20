Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie speaks to two very different women who have recently made Aliyah. Geteet 40, single, is from northern California where she escaped antisemitism that is pervading society there. She describes being a riot medic and being told white Jews aren’t the real Jews, being fired from her job because her boss sided with the Palestinians and her presence as a Jew made him uncomfortable, and more. Next Natalie speaks with Kaitlyn, 26, who was raised as a Catholic in New Jersey, and had a Jewish college roommate who invited her to Shabbat dinners at the campus Etz Chaim center. Two very different women, both today living in Israel.

