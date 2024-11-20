Photo Credit: Yossi Zeliger/TPS-IL

Twelve Palestinian Authority Arabs were indicted for their roles in a deadly Jaffa terror attack in October as Israeli security personnel completed their investigation, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Tuesday.

Seven Israelis were killed and 16 injured when two terrorists — one armed with a rifle, the other with a knife — attacked people on a light rail train in Jaffa. The two left the train and continued attacking people at the station. The attack took place minutes before Iran launched a barrage of missiles and drones.

Advertisement





The terrorists were identified as Mohammed Mesek, 19, and Ahmad Himouni, 25. Both were from Hebron and had entered Israel without a permit. Mesek was killed at the scene. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack.

The other suspects indicted included drivers and other individuals with specific roles in the attack. The Shin Bet said all were in their 20s and also from the Hebron area.

The Shin Bet said two members of the cell were planning other attacks when they were apprehended.

Share this article on WhatsApp: