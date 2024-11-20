Photo Credit:

Join Tamar Yonah as she sits down with investigative reporter and bestselling author Kenneth Timmerman to uncover harrowing tales of being kidnapped by terrorists, conducting high-stakes intelligence work, and exposing Iran’s chilling sleeper cells and nuclear ambitions. In his latest book, ‘The Iran House: Tales of Revolution, Persecution, War, and Intrigue’, Timmerman reveals the dark world of arms dealers, espionage, and shocking allegations of treason at the highest levels of the U.S. government. This is an interview you don’t want to miss!

