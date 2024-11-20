Join Tamar Yonah as she sits down with investigative reporter and bestselling author Kenneth Timmerman to uncover harrowing tales of being kidnapped by terrorists, conducting high-stakes intelligence work, and exposing Iran’s chilling sleeper cells and nuclear ambitions. In his latest book, ‘The Iran House: Tales of Revolution, Persecution, War, and Intrigue’, Timmerman reveals the dark world of arms dealers, espionage, and shocking allegations of treason at the highest levels of the U.S. government. This is an interview you don’t want to miss!
Home Israel News Talk Radio The Tamar Yonah Show I know About Being Kidnapped, Espionage, Terrorists with Kenneth Timmerman – The...
I know About Being Kidnapped, Espionage, Terrorists with Kenneth Timmerman – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]
Advertisement