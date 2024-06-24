Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie interviews Zelig Krymko-Shmuelovich, who moved to Israel six months ago from Queens, New York City. Zelig, 47, divorced, explains that he is “happier” in Israel and has been experiencing better dating life here. He first came to Israel as a teenager with the Beitar Youth Movement, and luckily for him, he was able to learn Hebrew in high school and is now quite fluent. Zelig describes his actual move, from packing up the house, loading the boxes into a U-Haul truck, and explains how easy it can be. Zelig comments about the holiness of the Land and all the Blessings here, and the “realness” of the people. He clearly states, “Israelis are not fake.” Zelig will be leading a tour sponsored by Israel365 on Jun 26th to the Hevron Hills. To learn more visit – https://israel365charity.com/hebron-and-southern-judea-day-trip/

