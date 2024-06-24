Photo Credit: Pixabay

Hezbollah has threatened an attack on Israel – threatening to hit the city of Haifa, and then Tel Aviv. Hezbollah has missiles, swarms of deadly drones and terror tunnels into Israel. They say they can take out our electricity which could devastate Israeli citizens and cause the death of many. In the meantime, we have tens of thousands of Israeli citizens who have already been displaced, forced to evacuate their homes for already 8 months. How long can Israel tolerate this? What is the solution to taking out the northern threat from Hezbollah?

Jonathan Pollard joins Tamar and says Israel has to give a devastating blow not only to the Hezbollah, but also to Iran, in order to save Israel (and the Free World). How? He explains in no uncertain terms.

