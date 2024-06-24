Photo Credit: Erez Ben-Simon/TPS

A Hezbollah anti-tank missile wounded two Israelis in Metula late Sunday night, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The two are both members of the local security team (Kitat Konenut) and are classified by the military as reserve soldiers during wartime.

Advertisement





One of the victims was seriously wounded while the other is in good condition.

Overnight Sunday, IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, the IDF said.

כתוצאה מפגיעת טיל נ״ט אמש במרחב מטולה, נפצעו שני חיילי צה״ל במילואים, חברי כיתת כוננות, באורח קשה וקל. חברי כיתת הכוננות פונו לקבלת טיפול רפואי בבית חולים, משפחותיהם עודכנו pic.twitter.com/eDcR8Vv9Ry — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 24, 2024

Earlier Sunday, an Israeli soldier was seriously wounded by a Hezbollah suicide drone salvo.

Several hits were reported in the attack on the Galilee, which set off air-raid sirens in communities along the Lebanese border.

The wounded soldier was evacuated to Ziv Medical Center in Safed and his family was informed, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The Galilee-based Alma Research and Education Center announced on Sunday afternoon that Iran-backed Hezbollah had claimed responsibility for at least 18 drone, rocket and missile attacks since Thursday afternoon.

Hezbollah has attacked northern Israel nearly every day since joining the war in support of Gaza-based Hamas on Oct. 8, killing more than 20 people and causing widespread damage. Tens of thousands of Israeli civilians remain internally displaced due to the ongoing violence.

Since Oct. 8, Hezbollah has fired more than 5,000 rockets, anti-tank missiles and suicide drones at Israeli border communities.

In a video message released overnight Saturday, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said, “In case an inclusive war is imposed on Lebanon, the resistance will fight without restraints, without rules, without limits.”

Also over the weekend, an Israeli Air Force strike deep inside Lebanon killed a terrorist responsible for supplying weapons to Hamas and Jamaa Islamiya operatives in the country. According to the IDF, Ayman Ratma was a “central terrorist operative” in Lebanon.

Share this article on WhatsApp: