Natalie speaks with Ken Spiro who made aliyah in 1982 from New York at the age of 22; Rabbi, Historian, Tour Guide and Author. Ken speaks about his unusual aliyah where he began learning at Aish haTorah and never left….he describes appreciating his Judaism when living in the Soviet Union and experiencing life under Communism. Ken shares his frank view of the role of the Jews, and plainly states: “God wants His children to come home.”

