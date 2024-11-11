Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show, Tamar speaks with columnist Peter Baum, International Political Affairs editor at www.WeeklyBlitz.net. Peter is located in the UK and speaks about the Islamic ideology and extremism having an effect on political power, the police, and the streets themselves.

Also:

* Was there ANY excuse or reason for the violence against the Jews in Amsterdam? Some say the Israeli team supporters were ‘too visible’. …What’s the truth?

*Trump wins the White House again, what might that mean for Israel and the war with the Terrorists in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran?

* Which Arabs/Muslims might be amenable to a real peace with Israel, and which Arabs/Muslims would not?

…and lastly:

* Who are the Houthis and why do they hate and attack the Jews and Israel?

