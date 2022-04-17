Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie begins the show with a reading about how Moses would be treated had he arrived to America today to bring the Jews to Israel. Meet Natalie’s guest, Shimshon Meir Frankel who made aliyah from the US to Jerusalem and was raised Reform, but today is an observant Jew. A fascinating story…. Shimshon first came to Israel as a college student for a year abroad, lived with a “peace-loving” left-wing student group aiming to bring together Arabs and Jews; he lived in the Christian quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem. Hear his story and how he changed his view! We did not even get to his aliyah in this episode so we will broadcast a second interview in the near future.