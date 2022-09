Photo Credit: Natalie Sopinsky

Natalie greets Aleeza Ben-Shalom, (Philadelphia – Pardes Chana, 2021) and discusses the challenges she and her family have had for their first full year in Israel. They discussed living with one small 5-seater car (they are a family of 7), the children’s growing independence, the struggles with Hebrew for the kids, the parents, and with bureaucracy; and the good people who help. Finally, the show ended with a focus on the excellent seasonal fresh produce.