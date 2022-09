Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show, our guest talks about:

Biden has presided over the most serious non-war-related decline in Life Expectancy in history?

The SCO: Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Iranian Arabs

Jewish Arrows in Europe’s quiver

Demand Destruction vs. Supply Shortages

-with guest:

Advertisement



Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

https://tinyurl.com/y6g85sec