<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LuGW1CVIO8A?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Ivy Kalazan talks about how Rosh Hashana (the Jewish new year) is a time for planting the seeds of our intentions for the coming year. Rosh Hashana is not about the past; it’s about the future. When we have our mind focused on positivity and our intentions, that energy flows from our head (our thoughts) to the rest of the body, and is manifested in our speech and our actions. Rosh Hashana is a day of possibility. In order for our Rosh Hashana resolutions (intentions) to really last through the whole year, we much take one small action step that is concrete. Once we are consistent with our actions, they become new habits, and we slowly change, grow, and become more elevated human beings.

Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com