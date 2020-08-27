Photo Credit: Pixabay

As we lead up to the High Holidays, there is a strong emphasis on developing and strengthening our relationship with G-d. The aspect of our relationship that we are working on is Loving G-d. How can we Love G-d in a personal, real way? How can we feel a loving connection to G-d if we have feelings of pain or even anger directed towards Him? What does a loving man/G-d relationship look like?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel and learn How To Feel G-d’s Love and Access His Loving Guidance.

