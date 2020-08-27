Photo Credit: Pixabay

Where is the Democratic party taking America today, and are US Jews fooling themselves on their place and safety in this new Marxist ‘Left-turned’ America? Also, what is really behind the Israel – UAE peace? Is it based on a firm foundation of genuine mutual interest with Israel, or is it going to be a cold peace like Israel unfortunately has with Egypt and Jordan?

Tamar speaks with Barry Shaw, International Public Diplomacy Director at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies at: www.strategic-israel.org