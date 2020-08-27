Photo Credit: Pixabay

So much is going on with the effects of the coronavirus, elections in November in the USA, and now, maybe even in Israel too if the State budget does not pass, and the new possibility of peace with the UAE and Israel, with other Arab states rumored to follow. Where is this all leading us to? It is positive news or are there negative aspects and dangers to what is developing? Tamar speaks with guests:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

and

Dr. Martin Sherman from www.strategic-israel.org