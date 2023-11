Photo Credit: Pixabay

Challenging times bring out internal struggles of faith. I may believe in G-d, yet struggle with trusting Him. What does it mean to trust G-d and what can I do when my trust in Him is challenged? How can I re-align myself with G-d and what it means to truly believe, have faith and trust in Him?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel and gain perspective on How To Trust G-d In Terribly Terrifying Times