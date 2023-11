Photo Credit: pixabay

Walter: Gives his thoughts free rein on how to deal with Hamas.

What:: Should happen to Gaza after the defeat of Hamas.

A Journey: To remember the Kindertransport that saved thousands of Jewish children during 1939, including Walter.

The Chutzpah: of UN Secretary General Guterres, who chose to support terrorism, instead of standing with those who fight it.

And: Some songs to show our spirit.

