Photo Credit: Pixabay

Governments around the world are over-stepping their power and what they are demanding from its citizens. Our governments will not be returning our freedoms that they have taken. On the contrary, they are taking actions to further eradicate our rights. We are already in a 1984 scenario, Big Brother IS watching you, canceling you, censuring you, re-writing your history and taking over your future. Ilana Rachel Daniel, a health and safety researcher & political activist for personal medical rights, joins Tamar, and explains what is going down, while we are under lock-down. Check out her Telegram Social network group called: THE COMMON DENOMINATOR